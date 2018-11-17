PETE WILSON'S MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!:

"I believe that the party has to die before it can be rebuilt. And by die -- I mean, completely decimated. And I think Tuesday night was a big step,'' says veteran California GOP political consultant Mike Madrid. "There is no message. There is no messenger. There is no money. And there is no infrastructure."





Republicans like Madrid also mourned another low point this week: the defeat of Southern California Assemblyman Dante Acosta, marking the demise of the last GOP Latino legislator -- in a state where Latinos comprise the fastest-growing electorate.





"The California Republican Party isn't salvageable at this time. The Grand Old Party is dead," wrote former state GOP Assembly leader Kristin Olsen, who startled fellow Republicans with a brutally frank op-ed this week saying Republicans must acknowledge their "serious problem" in California, particularly the effects of toxicity of President Trump.





GOP strategist John Weaver, who has worked California races and also has represented the presidential campaign of Ohio governor John Kasich, seconded Olsen's view, tweeting that the effects of the Trump presidency have doomed any chance of resurrection. "In one fell swoop Trump & Republicans who willingly handcuffed themselves to him have turned Orange County into a GOP wasteland,'' he tweeted this week. "You want to see the future? Look no further than the demographic death spiral in the place once considered a cornerstone of the party."





Madrid argues that many California Republican leaders remain in complete denial of the fact that their continued support of Trump presidency has sealed the fate of the GOP -- and last week's midterm elections revealed the true extent of the GOP's rot in California, where the state party has now shrunken to third party status.





"Now, it's just open warfare. The barbarians have broken through the gates. The army is in full retreat,'' said Madrid, who adds there's no hope left for a party that for years has been on a path toward destruction. "Burn it to the ground. I want to reconstitute.''