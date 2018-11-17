OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

The requirement that all bills being brought to the floor under a rule must have gone through a committee hearing and markup is just one of several notable changes Democrats are floating to House rules now that they'll be in the majority.

Democrats' draft proposals for overhauling the House rules would return at least some so-called regular order processes to the lower chamber by ensuring major bills go through committee before hitting the floor.

The budget process provides the framework for the regular and orderly debate of fiscal issues with the goal of guiding legislative action. It determines the steps that are necessary for adopting a budget and for adopting or changing legislation. A properly functioning budget process should encourage debate on fiscal issues and set in motion negotiations over the trade-offs and considerations involved in congressional spending and taxing.





Regular order is the key to a properly functioning budget process. It provides a critically important procedure to ensure time for thorough debate and oversight of government priorities. Regular order follows a clear timeline laid out by the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (1974 Budget Act). By the first Monday in February of each year, the President is to submit his budget to Congress. By February 15, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) issues its Budget and Economic Outlook report for the upcoming decade, and the budget committees then rely on this report as a starting point for crafting the House and Senate budget resolutions. These resolutions then begin to move in the House and Senate, and Congress is required to complete consideration of the budget by April 15.