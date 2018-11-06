OUR TWO rEPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Amid Trump ramping up rhetoric about dangerous criminals streaming over the Mexican border, Democrats are relying on moderate candidates to carry them to victory in many of the most competitive races in the 2018 midterms.





Ken Harbaugh is a military veteran running in Ohio's deep-red Seventh Congressional District against Republican Bob Gibbs. Though Gibbs has held the seat for more than a decade, the University of Virginia's Center for Politics recently slid the race from Safe Republican into the Likely Republican category based on Harbaugh's strong fundraising and profile. Harbaugh is far from a lefty, but he was probably the Democratic Party's only shot to take this solidly red district that Trump won by 30 points.





Democrats are trading ideological purity for electoral viability in many campaigns -- much more so than the Republican Party, which seems to be sliding further and further to the right. A plurality of Republican voters now describe themselves as "very" conservative.