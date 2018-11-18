OTHER THAN THAT HOW ARE YOU ENJOYING DONALD'S RACE WAR?:

The pain of escalating tariffs is increasing as the United States tries to force China to play fair, accept trade reforms and stop stealing intellectual property.





The showdown cost companies in trade-dependent Washington state more than $100 million this year and contributed to a 28 percent decline in exports, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a national business coalition including commodities companies.





At a coalition event in Seattle last week, representatives of agriculture, manufacturing, retailing and exporting companies explained how this is leading to higher prices, fewer jobs and long-term damage as overseas customer relationships are severed.