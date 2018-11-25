ONE CORRECTION--THEY FAVOR STABILITY BECAUSE THEY OPPOSE DEMOCRACY:

The dark impact of the UAE goes well beyond its own parched borders. The Emiratis have become a leading force for Middle East instability, starting with the influence they hold over Mohammed bin Salman (known as MbS) the notorious Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He is widely blamed for ordering the grotesque murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





Fearing liberals and Islamists in equal measure, MbS and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the 57-year-old Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, have embarked on reckless foreign adventures.





In Yemen, the UAE has enthusiastically joined the Saudis in the grinding, bloody war against Iranian-backed Houthi militias, which had ousted the regime that the Saudis support. More than 10,000 people have died while millions are at risk of famine.





Unlike the Saudis - who are conducting an air war, advised by the RAF - the UAE has boots on the ground in Yemen's killing fields, with around 1,000 special forces troops. Their methods are not pretty. It has been authoritatively reported that they run torture centres where inmates are attacked by dogs or sexually assaulted with metal poles.





The UAE has paid mercenaries to travel to Yemen and stoke the conflict. At first, these were former paramilitaries from Colombia and El Salvador, but latterly a private company run by an American-Israeli called Abraham Golan - the 'go-to guy for crazy s***' in the words of the CIA - has supplied former American special forces troops for £1.16 million a month.





Together, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have tried to blockade Qatar, a commercial rival to the UAE, and in so doing have ruptured regional alliances with countries including Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The Emiratis have also meddled in Syria and Libya.





Their malign influence is felt around the globe, in fact. Wahhabis - followers of the very hardline version of Islam accused of inspiring IS - have significant influence in the UAE, and it is in the fleshpots of Dubai and Abu Dhabi that militant financiers, arms dealers and terrorists mingle - along with plane-loads of Russian and Colombian prostitutes which, unlike mild-mannered academics, are generally welcomed in Emirati clubs, restaurants and bars.