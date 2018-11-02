OLD SOUL (profanity alert):





Blues prodigy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 19, grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi, 10 minutes away from the crossroads where Robert Johnson supposedly did some business with Beelzebub. Ingram swears he hasn't done the same ("Nah, I didn't do any of that") but he's one of the only young people he knows of in 21st-century Clarksdale with any interest in the city's musical legacy: "The only people who care are pretty much the elderly people," Ingram says. "I do think I have an old soul, that I've been here before."





When his dad showed him a Muddy Waters documentary in fourth grade, Ingram was entranced. He started taking classes at the Delta Blues Museum in town, and absorbed a century's worth of guitar styles, building a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and even Prince.















Posted by Orrin Judd at November 2, 2018 5:39 PM

