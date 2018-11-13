OBAMA LITE:

The most striking thing about the Trump Administration's counterterrorism strategy - which the White House finally released last month, after President Trump had been in office for nearly two years - is its utter conventionality. President Trump has reveled in his "different kind of Presidency" since the day he took office by delivering an Inaugural Address that, unlike the hopeful speeches of his predecessors, dwelled on the "American Carnage" ravaging the country. And some of Trump's most provocative campaign rhetoric - bringing back waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse," filling up Guantanamo Bay, and seizing Iraqi oil - concerned his desire to "Make American Safe Again" by adopting a new, much tougher counterterrorism approach that broke sharply from what he believed were the failed policies of the past. But the Trump Administration has not followed through on these campaign statements, and its new counterterrorism strategy is so conventional that it even largely shies away from discussing the controversial immigration and border policies that the President has embraced during his time in office.