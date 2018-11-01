November 1, 2018
NOW THAT'S AMERICAN:
Washington State Teachers Are Learning to Disarm Shooters With Aluminum Tee-Ball Bats (EMILY GILLESPIE October 31, 2018, Fortune)
To prepare for a potential school shooting, a Washington state school district is training its teachers to arm themselves-not with a gun but with an aluminum bat.Teachers and staff at the Dayton School District, located in the southeast corner of the state, went through a safety training that included learning how to use an aluminum tee-ball bat to fend off an active shooter, King5 News reports.
