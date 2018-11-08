NOTHING MADE DONALD HAPPIER ON TUESDAY...:





Conservatives have a real opportunity to make inroads into a demographic that­--despite the strong Democratic Party voting pattern--is incredibly diverse. Though black voters typically strike the ballot blue, only 59 percent of black voters actually identify as Democrats, and even within that group the majority do not identify as liberal, with 44 percent identifying as moderates and 27 percent as conservatives. While the media would have us believe that black Americans look at the world through the same lens, having the same experiences and struggles, that is just not the case. Not all black Americans are Marc Lamont Hill, but neither are they Larry Elder.





The majority of black Americans fall somewhere in the middle, and within this bloc is where conservatives can make their appeal. First, there has to be a noted effort to acknowledge the concerns of black Americans, especially young black Americans, over issues such as the militarization of police departments across the country, the war on drugs, prison and criminal justice reform, states' rights as pertains to voter discrimination, and the factions hostile toward minorities currently embedded within the Republican Party. From Roy Moore to Corey Stewart, Russel Walker to John Fitzgerald, and others like Paul Nehlen, if men like these continue to infect the Republican Party, the conservative movement has no hope of attracting black Americans en masse, nor of making a ripple in the pool of black Democrat voters.





Compassion is such a simple thing, and yet in the "facts don't care about your feelings" meme that has swept through the conservative movement, care and tact have given way to owning and destroying. During his campaign against Beto O'Rourke, Ted Cruz attempted to use a clip of Mr. O' Rourke denouncing the murder of Botham Shem Jean in his home by a police officer, as evidence of O'Rourke's anti-police bias. The fact that Cruz felt this characterization of O' Rourke would appeal to his base (and indeed it does) is telling. Yet, it was refreshing to see conservative figures condemn and decry Cruz's overt attempt to placate the most mean-spirited within the party's voting bloc. If conservatives hope to expand their movement, they'll need to be far more vocal in denouncing such tactics in the future.