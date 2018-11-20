NOT TO MENTION DAUGHTER ISSUES:





Former President Barack Obama hinted that Donald Trump's 'mommy issues' are part of what makes him incapable of fixing the nation's problems.





Obama told the audience at a talk at the Obama Foundation summit, held at the Mariott Marquis hotel in Chicago, on Monday that the world 'badly needs remaking.'





And he insisted fixing issues around climate change, education, agriculture and so on are not nearly as complicated as they are made out to be.





Without mentioning Trump by name, Obama said 'the reason we don't do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.'