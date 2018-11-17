November 17, 2018
NOT A WHO QUESTION BUT A WHY?:
Who is Marcia Fudge, the Democrat considering challenging Nancy Pelosi for House speaker? (Clare Foran, November 17, 2018, CNN)
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi continues to project confidence that she will be elected speaker of the US House of Representatives when the new Democratic-led Congress starts in January -- but she faces a potential challenger in Rep. Marcia Fudge.Fudge, an Ohio Democrat, has publicly said she is considering jumping into the race for speaker, though she has yet to announce a final decision. She has represented Ohio's 11th Congressional District since 2008 and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, a group of progressive Democrats in the House, and a member and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, an influential voting bloc in the lower chamber.
While it's fun to watch Ms Fudge and Ms Pelosi play the gender, race and sexuality cards against each other, you'd think someone might care that neither of them is even just a competent legislator, nevermind a good one. Meanwhile, the GOP picked a great one over one of the worst in Congress as their leader. It would seem a minimum requirement for the jobs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2018 1:09 PM