November 17, 2018
NO WONDER DONALD DISTRUSTS HIM:
Pence vows US will hold Khashoggi murderers to account (AFP, 11/17/18)
United States Vice President Mike Pence vowed Saturday the US would hold the murderers of Jamal Khashoggi to account, following media reports that the CIA had concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the journalist's killing."The United States is determined to hold all of those accountable who are responsible for that murder," Pence said on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Papua New Guinea.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2018 7:43 AM