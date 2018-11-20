NO RESPECT TO LOSE:

"The president's remarks were wrong on every level," Nicholas J. Rasmussen, a top counterterrorism official in the George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, said in an email on Monday. "Wrong about Bill and his politics. Wrong about the Bin Laden raid. And most troubling, wrong about what it takes for a commander in chief to enjoy the genuine respect of the women and men he should be honored to lead." [...]





The comments also underscored Mr. Trump's complicated relationship with the American military and spy services: In this case, the president appeared to not understand that intelligence agencies were responsible for finding Bin Laden. The Special Operations commandos led by Mr. McRaven were in charge of capturing or killing him.





In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Mr. McRaven said he did not endorse Mrs. Clinton or anyone else in the 2016 presidential election. He said he had supported Presidents Bush and Barack Obama, both of whom he worked for while in uniform.





"I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times," Mr. McRaven said. [...]



