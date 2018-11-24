NO ONE WILL MISS LABOR:





"Some people call it 'roids without the rage," explains Dr. Ryan Neinstein, a board certified plastic surgeon on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. He's describing a new technology that zaps his patients' ­abdominal and gluteal ­muscles to the tune of thousands of crunches and squats in one session. "We like to say it's 'athletic meets aesthetic.' "





The FDA-approved EMSculpt machine sends high-­intensity, focused electromagnetic waves into the body, provoking intense muscle contractions in select areas. It can be uncomfortable, but it's not painful--and there's little ­soreness afterward. Unlike the similar e-stim "As Seen on TV" staples of late-night ­infomercials, according to Neinstein, after four ­visits in two weeks, his clients see results. A clinical study of 22 users showed that patients experienced an average 20 percent reduction in body fat in that time, and a 15 percent increase in muscle in their stomachs and butts.