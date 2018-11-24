November 24, 2018
NO ONE WILL MISS LABOR:
Lose Fat and Tighten Your Abs, Just By Lying There: In the future, machines like the EMSculpt may do your exercise for you. And frankly, they'll be better at it. (Chris Rovzar, November 22, 2018, Bloomberg)
"Some people call it 'roids without the rage," explains Dr. Ryan Neinstein, a board certified plastic surgeon on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. He's describing a new technology that zaps his patients' abdominal and gluteal muscles to the tune of thousands of crunches and squats in one session. "We like to say it's 'athletic meets aesthetic.' "The FDA-approved EMSculpt machine sends high-intensity, focused electromagnetic waves into the body, provoking intense muscle contractions in select areas. It can be uncomfortable, but it's not painful--and there's little soreness afterward. Unlike the similar e-stim "As Seen on TV" staples of late-night infomercials, according to Neinstein, after four visits in two weeks, his clients see results. A clinical study of 22 users showed that patients experienced an average 20 percent reduction in body fat in that time, and a 15 percent increase in muscle in their stomachs and butts.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 24, 2018 9:12 AM