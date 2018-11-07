November 7, 2018
NO ONE SPEAKS IT:
Scrabble's World Champion Masters the Tiles in 2 Languages (Mike Ives, Oct. 29, 2018, NY Times)
Even for a decorated Scrabble whiz, Mr. Richards, who is from New Zealand and lives in Malaysia, has a way with words.Mr. Richards, 51, was the world Scrabble champion in 2007, 2011 and 2013. He also won the French edition of the championship in 2015 and again this year -- apparently without actually speaking that language. (He is said to have memorized the French Scrabble dictionary.)
