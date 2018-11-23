November 23, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST POLISH PLUMBERS:
Nigel Farage says Ukip's appointment of Tommy Robinson is 'dragging us in a shameful direction' (Peter Stubley, 11/23/18, Independent)
"I'm appalled," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday. "Gerard Batten has this sort of fixation with Tommy Robinson and discussing Islam and dragging Ukip into the direction of effectively being a street activist party."Mr Farage claimed it had "blown a hole" in what he said were his efforts to make Ukip "a non-racist, non sectarian party." [...]"If I have one real achievement in politics I did pretty much single-handedly kill off the BNP (British National Party)."But he then added: "This is not about me, this is about Ukip being a sane electoral vehicle."They want to put Tommy Robinson up there as a big player in the Brexit debate too - that will damage the leave cause in this country."From every single aspect it is time we got rid of Gerard Batten and reclaimed the party."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2018 3:58 AM
