NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

At a time when many want to focus on the 2020 election, in the wake of this reliably red county turning blue in this year's U.S. Senate race, Tarrant Republicans instead are focused on a call to remove a Muslim from party leadership.





One side, described as a small group with a loud voice, wants to remove Shahid Shafi, a Muslim, from the post of vice chairman. They say it's not about religion but whether Shafi is loyal to Islam or connected "to Islamic terror groups."





The other side supports Shafi, a surgeon and Southlake City Council member. At least one member is ready to step down if the effort to remove him from office is successful.