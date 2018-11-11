November 11, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Calls for open trade to greet Pence as Trump skips Asia summit (Jack Kim, 11/11/18, Reuters)
Asia-Pacific leaders will join the heads of Southeast Asian states this week in Singapore to renew calls for multilateralism and fresh pledges to resolve regional conflicts ranging from the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar to tensions in the South China Sea.Notably absent when regional powers such as China, Japan and India seek to enlist support for a multilateral trading system will be U.S. President Donald Trump, whose decision to skip the Asia summit has raised questions about his commitment to a regional strategy aimed at checking China's rise.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2018 8:08 AM