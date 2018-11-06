NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

"I was revolted," Kendall recalled in a phone interview, saying he believed the ad was blatantly anti-Semitic. "Jesse is proudly and prominently a member of Juneau's Jewish community. . . . It is tough for me to process through that and not see an ill intent."





In North Carolina, the state Republican Party depicted Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) with what appeared to be a stack of bills in his hand.





In a hotly contested race outside Seattle, Republicans illustrated Kim Schrier, a Democratic candidate for Congress who is Jewish, with a wad of $20 bills fanned out in her hands.





In California, a Republican state assembly candidate tinted his Jewish challenger a shade of green in an ad, adding $100 bills to his hands for good measure.





And national outcry ensued last week after a Republican candidate's ad against a Jewish challenger in Connecticut was digitally altered in a way to play off classic anti-Semitic tropes. That advertisement, which was sent out by Ed Charamut's campaign for a state senate seat, depicts his challenger, Democratic state Rep. Matthew Lesser, holding a wad of cash in front of him, with a crazed look in his eyes. [...]





"What's stunning is that these are old images that are very similar to those from other eras and other places," said Pamela Nadell, a history professor at American University and the director of its Jewish Studies program.