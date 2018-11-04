November 4, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
GOP Candidate: No Peace In Israel Until Jews Convert To Christianity (Aiden Pink, 11/02/18, The Forward)
Mark Harris, who served as a Baptist pastor in Charlotte until resigning last year to run for office, recounted in 2011 his visit to the Holy Land."You cannot be in that land, as powerful and as moving as it is, without realizing the incredible tension that is constantly in that land between the Palestinians and the Jews," Harris said. "There will never be peace in Jerusalem until the day comes that every knee shall bow, every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord."Harris went on to say that no Jewish or Muslim resident of Jerusalem would find peace unless they accepted Jesus Christ. [....]A Harris campaign spokesperson did not return CNN's request for comment. The polling website FiveThirtyEight calls the race between Harris and Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina's 9th district a "toss-up."
