NO ONE EXPECTS A SOCIALIST TO UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS...:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, is down to less than $7,000 in savings (Megan Leonhardi, 16 Nov 2018, CNBC)

In the disclosure, which uses ranges rather than exact amounts, Ocasio-Cortez reported that she had:

$15,000-$50,000 in a checking account
$1,001-$15,000 in a savings account
$1,001-$15,000 in a 401(k)

Her wages in 2017 came to about $26,600, according to the 2018 disclosure, and she's still paying off $15,000-$50,000 in student loan debt.

...but should any adult who has their life savings earning 0% be allowed near any important job?

