NO ONE EXPECTS A SOCIALIST TO UNDERSTAND ECONOMICS...:





In the disclosure, which uses ranges rather than exact amounts, Ocasio-Cortez reported that she had:





$15,000-$50,000 in a checking account

$1,001-$15,000 in a savings account

$1,001-$15,000 in a 401(k)





Her wages in 2017 came to about $26,600, according to the 2018 disclosure, and she's still paying off $15,000-$50,000 in student loan debt.