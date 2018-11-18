NIKKI V. MICHELLE 2020:

The L.A. Times reports that in its first day on sale, the former first lady's book is "already a bestseller."





Barnes & Noble said it is the most preordered book since Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman" was released in 2015. The book is also the top seller on Amazon.com, the world's largest bookseller, and was Oprah Winfrey's pick for her book club.





Notably, the former first lady's book discusses and slams Trump's promotion and support of the racist and fraudulent "birther" conspiracy movement against her husband. Trump claimed for years that President Barack Obama was not a natural-born U.S. citizen and was thus ineligible for the presidency.





"The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," Obama writes in her book. "But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."





Even after President Obama released his birth certificate showing he was born in Hawaii, Trump continued to spread his ugly racist conspiracy theory.





"Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk," the former first lady writes. "And for this I'd never forgive him."