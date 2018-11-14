NIKKI 2020:

A Monmouth University poll out Wednesday found that though the president's approval rating stands fairly steady at 43 percent, only 37 percent of registered voters want to see him reelected, compared to 58 percent of voters who want someone new in the Oval Office come January 2021. [...]





The Monmouth poll, which was conducted from Nov. 9-12, shortly after last week's midterm elections, also asked respondents how they would like a new, divided Congress to function in relation to the president. The vast majority (72 percent) of the public said they wanted it to be either a major or minor priority of Congress to act as a check on the president. While Democrats and independents were mostly unified in their belief that Congress should keep Trump in line, even 54 percent of Republicans said that it should at least be a minor priority.