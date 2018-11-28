"MOM, I GOT ANOTHER FIRST!":

The Senate voted 63-37 in favor of holding a debate on Senate Joint Resolution 54-introduced by Sens.Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The measure invokes the War Powers Resolution of 1973 to force a vote to "remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities in or affecting the Republic of Yemen." This is the first time a chamber of Congress has advanced a bill War Powers Resolution, and it marks a considerable victory for opponents of the war, whose previous efforts to debate the resolution narrowly failed in the Senate in March after 10 Democrats came out in opposition.