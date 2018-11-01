"LIVE SMARTER, OR DIE":

I almost got killed this week. I went for a very early morning walk in a New Hampshire forest, in the icy rain. Black coat, black hood, black trousers. And so the hunter saw this hunched, awkward, shambling black beast, stumbling over sodden logs, and immediately raised his rifle to his eye and cocked the trigger. One thing, and one thing only, saved me. The armed cracker, looking through his telescopic lens, thought to himself: 'Hey, it's a bear -- but it's... smoking a cigarette?' And so, at the last second, refrained from pulling the trigger.