LITTLE FINGER'S SHORT DRIVE:

The whole point of the incessant lying by Donald Trump and Manafort -- and the apparent lying of Stone and Corsi as well -- is exactly that: to muddy as many waters as possible so any Mueller report will be drowned out by what Kellyanne Conway once labeled "alternative facts." Right now we only know bits and pieces of Mueller's findings. (Nor do we know whether he is close to issuing a report or not.) But the thing about stories built on actual facts, as Mueller's will be, is that they tend to be powerful and command attention because they add up. People like solid crime stories. And so even now, even amid all the current racket, at least one such story is emerging loud and clear: the bridge that connects the Trump campaign to the trove of Democratic emails stolen by the Russians and publicized by WikiLeaks to sabotage the Clinton campaign. Two of the biggest sources for this story are Stone and Corsi themselves. The more they try to portray their WikiLeaks ties as innocent -- Corsi even gave a blabby interview to the less-than-friendly outlet of MSNBC on Wednesday -- the more they poke holes in their own flimsy cover stories and incriminate the president. Not for nothing did Trump promote WikiLeaks' email cache at least 164 times in the last month of the 2016 campaign, in the calculation of the journalist Judd Legum. Everything adds up.





It also adds up that Trump remains in the panic that has consumed him since he returned from his calamitous trip to rainy Paris nearly three weeks ago. He just keeps tweeting maniacally about his innocence and Mueller's "witch hunt" even as heads to the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, Mueller's tale of his collusion with Russia gains traction by the moment. A Washington Post scoop overnight detailing profuse late-night phone calls between Stone and Trump at crucial junctures in 2016 suggests that it was Trump himself, not merely "the Trump campaign," who had direct knowledge of Russia's conspiracy to tip the election in his favor. Today has brought Michael Cohen's surprise guilty plea in a Manhattan court, where he conceded he was lying to Congress when he claimed that Trump had stopped pursuing business deals in Russia in early 2016. Given that Trump has vehemently denied such dealings, Cohen's revelation is another big chapter of the story. Who knows what additional plot twists will arrive tomorrow when Mueller's prosecutors face off against Manafort's lawyers in a federal courtroom -- as ordered by a judge this week after Manafort broke his plea deal.





Mueller likely has many other stories to tell.







