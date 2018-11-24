LET HIM THINK SO:





"Actually two days ago we closed the border," Trump said at Mar-a-Lago during a meeting with journalists. "We actually just closed it. We said nobody's coming in because it was out of control." (See the video above at 16:10)





Then he walked back what he had just insisted, saying he would shut the border in the future if it's necessary, "if we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control."





But minutes later he returned to his insistence that he had already closed the border.





"I've already shut it down, I've already shut it down -- for short periods," he said in response to a question to clarify the shutdown.





"I've already shut down parts of the border because it was out of control with the rioting on the other side in Mexico. And I just said, 'Shut it down.' You see it. I mean, it took place two days ago." (19:00)





When someone asked if he had to sign an order to shut it down, Trump responded: "Yeah, they call me up, and I sign an order."





Asked if the media could get a copy, Trump responded: "You don't need it. Don't worry. It's not that big a deal. Maybe to some people it is."