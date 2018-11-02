LEMON LAW:

Washington State Rep. Matt Shea (R-District 4a) has drawn the attention of the public, media, and law enforcement after a document associated with him was leaked, titled "Biblical Basis for War." The four-page outline, being described by local press as a "manifesto," cites sources from the Old and New Testament to show why and how to go to war, according to the Bible. The local sheriff saw a copy about six weeks ago and took immediate action.





"I gave it straight to the FBI," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told the local Spokesman-Review. NBC affiliate KHQ reported that the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force said they are investigating it.





The document gives details such as when to go to war ("When God says its [sic] time"), and what is needed to have a "Holy Army." It also describes "terms of justice and righteousness" for accepting surrender. Those include: no abortion, same-sex marriage, communism, no idolatry or occultism, and those surrendering have to follow the Bible. As for enemies who don't agree to these terms? "If they do not yield - kill all males," it says.