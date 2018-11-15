November 15, 2018
LAUGHINGSTOCKING STUFFER:
BRITS EXCHANGE TRUMP TOILET PAPER PRESENTS: 'WE VIEW HIM WITH AMUSEMENT,' SAYS THERESA MAY'S EX-SPOKESWOMAN (BRENDAN COLE, 11/15/18, Newsweek)
When asked what people in the U.K. think of the way that Trump communicates, Perrior said that British people "view him with amusement.""We are amused by him. His public polling ratings...I would hazard a guess they would be pretty low. You know, the kind of stocking presents we get at Christmas is Donald Trump toilet paper, that should give you an indication of the way they view him," she told CNN.
