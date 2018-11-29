KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





The Trump administration unveiled on Thursday what it said was new evidence that Iran is developing missiles and other weaponry and illegally exporting them to Yemen and Afghanistan.





It's great of our ally to do this for us, but we should be arming the Houthi and Hazara directly. Until we lift sanctions, we can afford it easier.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 29, 2018 1:26 PM

