KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has issued a rare rebuke of its American ally, asserting that a U.S. Twitter posting concerning neighboring Iran "goes beyond diplomatic norms" and represents an "interference" in Iraq's internal affairs.





In a Twitter posting on October 30, still on its account, the U.S. State Department told Iran it must "permit the disarming, demobilization, and reintegration of Shi'a militias" operating in Iraq.





In a statement issued on November 3, the ministry called on the U.S. to delete the comments and "to avoid their recurrence in the future and to observe the rules of international law." [...]





Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias operating in Iraq took part in the U.S.-led campaign to drive the Islamic State (IS) militant group from Iraqi territory.





Iraq has since formally integrated many of the militias into its security forces, but the United States has demanded that militias be disarmed and disbanded.





The Foreign Ministry said it "would like to point out that...the statement [concerning the militias] goes beyond diplomatic norms and mutual respect for the sovereignty of states as a well-established principle of international law."