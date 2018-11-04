KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





The Sunni-ruled Gulf state has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011 when security forces crushed Shia-led protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.





Opposition movements have been outlawed and hundreds of dissidents have been imprisoned - with many stripped of their nationality.





Bahrain last year ratified a constitutional amendment granting military courts the authority to try civilians charged with "terrorism", a term that is loosely defined by the Bahraini penal code.





In June, the kingdom amended its law on political rights, prohibiting "leaders and members of political associations dissolved for violating the kingdom's constitution or its laws" from running in legislative elections.





Bahrain, a key ally of the United States and home to the US Fifth Fleet, accuses Shia Iran of provoking unrest in the kingdom. Iran denies the allegations.





The United Nations and rights groups including Amnesty and HRW have criticised the Bahraini monarchy over its treatment of protesters.