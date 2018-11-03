November 3, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Afghan Shi'ite militia battles Taliban, raising sectarian fears (Ismail Sameem, 11/03/18, Reuters)
A week of fighting between Taliban militants and fighters loyal to a commander from the mainly Shi'ite Hazara minority has heightened fears of a dangerous new phase of sectarian violence in Afghanistan.The clashes in the central province of Uruzgan, which have killed at least 21 people, have highlighted concerns that Hazaras, members of a mainly Shi'ite Persian-speaking minority targeted by Islamic State attacks over recent years, may take up arms in frustration at a lack of action by the government.
