November 10, 2018
IT'S THEM JEWS, DON'TCHA KNOW:
Peter Navarro slams Wall Streeters as 'foreign agents' hindering the White House (Curt Mills, November 10, 2018, Spectator USA)
'Wall Street and Goldman Sachs...here's the most important thing,' said Peter Navarro, the White House trade policy pointman, at a Washington think tank Friday. 'When these unpaid foreign agents engage in this kind of diplomacy - so-called diplomacy - all they do is weaken this president and his negotiating position.'
