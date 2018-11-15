IT'S JUST POLITICS, NOT IMPORTANT STUFF:

The campaign for the Texas Senator seat between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke was ruthless, expensive and nasty. But then, on Wednesday, there was a kumbaya moment between the two Texas politicians at, of all places, the George Bush International Airport in Houston. [...]





Tiffany Easter captured the moment through photo and encapsulated the meeting between Cruz and O'Rourke on her social media. She said O'Rourke approached Cruz to personally congratulate the Senator on his successful reelection bid.





"Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign," Easter wrote on her Facebook page. "It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward together."