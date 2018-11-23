November 23, 2018
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ANGUS...:
DRIVERLESS BUSES AND TAXIS TO BE LAUNCHED IN BRITAIN BY 2021 (Simon Calder, 11/23/18, The Independent)
Scottish passengers could be the first in the world to experience autonomous buses.The government has said that self-driving buses will be shuttling across the Forth Road Bridge in Scotland by 2021, carrying half a million passengers a year.The Department for Business is pumping £4.35m into a £6m project that will see five single-decker buses, each carrying 42 passengers, running on a 14-mile journey.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2018 4:04 AM