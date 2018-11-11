November 11, 2018
IT COULD HARDLY HAVE WORKED OUT WORSE FOR THE GOP:
Schumer on the Election: Kavanaugh's Confirmation 'Helped Us More Than It Hurt Us' (Jeffrey Cimmino, November 11, 2018, Free Beacon)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY) said Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation helped more than hurt the Democratic Party in last week's midterm elections."The bottom line is, you know, the Kavanaugh dispute, I think, helped us more than it hurt us," Schumer said. "It's one of the reasons we won the House so decisively. Suburban voters, traditionally Republican, came to our side. If the coalition -- the old Democratic coalition can add suburban voters to it and continue to focus on issues like health care, which matter to working class Americans throughout the country, we're going to win.""I think the president lost more votes because of the Kavanaugh issue than gained throughout the country," Schumer added.
Republicans needed Democrats to defeat the nomination, so a Court seat was at risk, for it to be helpful. Instead, they were left just defending sexual assault.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2018 12:10 PM