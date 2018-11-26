November 26, 2018
IN FAIRNESS, HE DOESN'T JUST BACK RACISTS...:
'Race is always the key': Trump dives into cultural firestorm in Mississippi Senate contest (Philip Rucker November 26, 2018, Washington Post)\
President Trump on Monday inserted himself into a searing racial debate here in the cradle of the Confederacy, barnstorming Mississippi on the eve of a Senate runoff election riven by divergent attitudes here about the legacy of segregation and lynching.With his forceful and unambiguous endorsement of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith -- whose embrace of Confederate traditions and comments about a "public hanging" have revived painful memories of Mississippi's dark history -- the president again dived into a cultural firestorm.By yoking himself with Hyde-Smith, Trump is backing a politician who said she would sit with a supporter in the front row of a public hanging, donned a Confederate uniform to promote tourism at Jefferson Davis's homestead, and graduated from one all-white segregation academy while sending her daughter to another."Race is always the key in which life in Mississippi is played," said Stuart Stevens, a Republican strategist and Mississippi native who wrote a book about growing up here. "It's just always present and it is the greatest determinant, still, in Mississippi of one's path through life."
...he was all in on the pedo next door too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 26, 2018 8:00 PM