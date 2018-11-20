November 20, 2018
IN FAIRNESS...:
In Extraordinary Statement, Trump Stands With Saudis Despite Khashoggi Killing (Mark Landler, Nov. 20, 2018, NY Times)
President Trump defied his intelligence agencies and ample circumstantial evidence to declare his unswerving loyalty to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, asserting that the crown prince's culpability for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi might never be known.
...he doesn't even pretend to be loyal to America.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 20, 2018 5:19 PM