HE'S A NATIONALIST; YOU'RE BLACK:

"The president's behavior toward me made me wonder, what did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican?" Love told supporters in Utah on Monday. "This gave me a vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions." [...]





On Monday, Love, a Mormon whose parents immigrated to the United States from Haiti in the 1970s, accused the Republican Party of keeping minority voters at a distance and driving people who might otherwise support conservative policies into the arms of the Democrats.





"Because Republicans never take minority communities into their homes, as citizens into their homes and into their hearts, they stay with Democrats," she said, noting that Democrats have just elected new black and female representatives to Congress.