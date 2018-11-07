HAPPY DIWALI!:

Like food, fashion, and faith, Indians carry with them their beloved festivals wherever their livelihood takes them.





It's no different in the US where people of Indian origin have been living since the 1820s.





Over the years, a growing Indian immigrant population has been celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, going all out to replicate the massive festivities from their motherland.





The scale of celebrations has become such that popular US tourist spots like Disneyland in California and New York's Times Square get painted in vibrant Indian colours. Even the White House has been celebrating the festival for many years. After all, the 3.1 million Indian-Americans form one of the most successful immigrant communities in the US.