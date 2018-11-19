HALLELUJAH!:

Monday, the White House Correspondents' Association announced the (at least temporary) end of the comedian as host, as it is having Hamilton biographer Ron Chernow speak at the 2019 dinner. Oliver Knox, president of the WHCA, said that he was, "delighted that Ron will share his lively, deeply researched perspectives on American politics and history," and added that, "as we celebrate the importance of free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history."



