November 17, 2018
GONNA NEED MORE POPCORN:
Trump warns antifa: Opposition to you could be tougher and 'much more violent' (EMILY BIRNBAUM, 11/14/18, The Hill)
President Trump on Wednesday warned members of the anti-fascist movement, commonly referred to as "antifa," that opposition to them could be "tougher" and "much more violent" if their critics decide to "mobilize.""They better hope that the opposition to antifa decides not to mobilize," Trump told the conservative outlet The Daily Caller in an interview. "Because if they do, they're much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent."
Proud Boys Faced Off With Protesters in Philadelphia (Will Sommer, 11.17.18, Daily Beast)
Members of the far-right Proud Boys and their allies were vastly outnumbered by protesters at a rally here outside the National Constitution Center on Saturday, the group's first public appearance since New York police arrested some Proud Boys after a high-profile October brawl.Roughly two dozen people turned out for the "We the People" rally outside the center which sits hailed grounds that include the Liberty Bell and building where the Declaration of Independence was signed.Hundreds of protesters opposed the rally from across a police barricade, with chants and musical instruments that drowned out the conservative event.
Living in the bubble, Donald thinks his racist incel posse is legion and, seeing them shoot up crowds, lethal. But in a head to head, bet the house on antifa. Then watch the jury nullification.
