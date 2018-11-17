GONNA NEED MORE POPCORN:

President Trump on Wednesday warned members of the anti-fascist movement, commonly referred to as "antifa," that opposition to them could be "tougher" and "much more violent" if their critics decide to "mobilize."





"They better hope that the opposition to antifa decides not to mobilize," Trump told the conservative outlet The Daily Caller in an interview. "Because if they do, they're much tougher. Much stronger. Potentially much more violent."