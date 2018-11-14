November 14, 2018
GONNA NEED A STRONGER BUBBLE:
Judge Napolitano Schools Fox Business Host on Jim Acosta Lawsuit: CNN Has a 'Very Good Case' (Matt Wilstein, 11.13.18, Daily Beast)
Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has a way of bursting his Trump-defending colleagues' bubbles.On Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network, Napolitano surprised host Stuart Varney by arguing that CNN has a "very good case" against the Trump administration when it comes to the company's lawsuit over Jim Acosta's White House access."The only grounds for revoking the pass are, 'Is the person a danger to the physical security of the president or his family?' And obviously, Acosta may have been an irritant to the president, but he was hardly a danger to him!" Napolitano said emphatically. "So I think CNN's got a very good case. I think this will be resolved quickly."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2018 4:10 AM
« IT'S A PRESIDENTIAL TRYOUT: | Main | THE NICE THING ABOUT MAKING HIM OUTSOURCE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS...: »