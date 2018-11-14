GONNA NEED A STRONGER BUBBLE:

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has a way of bursting his Trump-defending colleagues' bubbles.





On Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network, Napolitano surprised host Stuart Varney by arguing that CNN has a "very good case" against the Trump administration when it comes to the company's lawsuit over Jim Acosta's White House access.





"The only grounds for revoking the pass are, 'Is the person a danger to the physical security of the president or his family?' And obviously, Acosta may have been an irritant to the president, but he was hardly a danger to him!" Napolitano said emphatically. "So I think CNN's got a very good case. I think this will be resolved quickly."