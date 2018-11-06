GETTING OUT THE VOTE:

Oyster River High School in Durham saw throngs of student voters from the nearby University of New Hampshire campus throughout the day. The polling place is about a mile from the center of campus, and in past years the university has offered transportation for students who wanted to vote locally.





UNH did not offer its own shuttle this year, but other groups like NextGen -- a liberal PAC trying to mobilize young voters -- did. And that made a big difference for students like Avery Judd.





"To take time out of the middle of the day and either walk here or find someone with a car would have probably discouraged me from voting," said Judd, who also helped with the New Hampshire Democratic Party on campus this campaign season.