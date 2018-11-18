GET BEFORE ME, SATAN:

The duo paired veteran African-American blues guitarist Sterling "Mr. Satan" Magee -- who had once played with such stars as James Brown and Etta James -- with young half-Jewish white harmonica player Adam Gussow.





In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Satan & Adam found success on the streets of Harlem, in clubs and at music festivals -- until Mr. Satan disappeared and subsequently moved into a nursing home in Florida.





Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories FREE SIGN UP

Now, they are the subject of a new documentary, "Satan & Adam," by filmmaker V. Scott Balcerek. It premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, and will be screened at the Boston Jewish Film Festival November 17-18. Reflecting the duo's real-life complexities, the film took an incredible 23 years to make.





"Certain times, years, I seriously doubted it would ever see the light of day," Gussow marveled in a phone conversation with The Times of Israel. "Thank god it's done. How wonderful is that?"