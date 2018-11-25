FAILING THE GILLUM TEST:

White supremacist podcasts praise the Fox host for elevating white supremacist discourse into mainstream conservative media, talking about demographic change in America, and for his position on the Syrian civil war. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke described Carlson as his "favorite commentator" and praised him for "naming the Jews" on his nightly show. White supremacist Mike "Enoch" Peinovich bragged that the "alt-right" is "putting things into the zeitgeist" that Carlson has "picked up." Daily Stormer writer Eric Striker lauded Carlson for offering "real analysis [and] real solutions" for white nationalists and that "he single handed has risen right-wing discourse by mountains." Duke associate Patrick Slattery said "on a lot of things, [Carlson]'s our only voice to a large extent."