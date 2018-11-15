DUDE, THAT IS HIM TRYING:

Trump's many radio and TV interviews, always touted as "exclusives" and rarely making any news, have been widely derided by media critics and political observers as simpering propaganda. And the president himself, a man famous for demanding relentless validation and unwavering loyalty, feels the same way.





Trump has repeatedly--and sometimes for a sustained period of time--made fun of Hannity's interviewing skills, usually zeroing in on the low-quality laziness of the host's questions, the three people with direct knowledge tell The Daily Beast.





"It's like he's not even trying," Trump has said, one source recalled, right before the president launched into a rough imitation of Hannity's voice and mannerisms to complain that the questions about how "great I am" give him nothing to work or have fun with.



