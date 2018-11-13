DOUBLING DOWN ON HATE:





Trump's immigration policies and the lack of deportation protections for Dreamers -- immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children and are now adults -- helped Democrats oust House Republicans in districts with heavy concentrations of Latino voters, including Representatives Mike Coffman of Colorado and Carlos Curbelo of Florida.





For Trump, the goals he wasn't able to achieve when his own party controlled both chambers -- including funding for his border wall and lower limits on legal immigration -- will be further out of reach with a Democratic majority in the House. Democrats, meanwhile, plan to move ahead with legislation to expand protections for immigrants, showing voters what could become law if they were to win the presidency and Senate in 2020.