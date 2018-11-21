DON'T LET THEM HEAR ME SPEAK!:

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith demanded there be no audience or outside press allowed at tonight's U.S. Senate debate and requested other restrictions, two sources familiar with the debate negotiations told the Jackson Free Press Tuesday morning.





When she faces off against Democratic challenger Mike Espy at 7 p.m., only the debate moderator, panelists and the production team will be allowed in the auditorium--a requirement the Hyde-Smith campaign pushed for and the Espy team argued against.